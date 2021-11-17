Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 224,602 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 200.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $23,175,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 757,543 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 657,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after buying an additional 439,437 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.93.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

