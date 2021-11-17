Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 64.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

VNO opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

