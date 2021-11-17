Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 258,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

