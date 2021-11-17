Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $5.42 Million in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.60% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

