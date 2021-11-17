Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $8,313,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $8,226,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $7,335,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

