Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 307,920 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Cohu worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

