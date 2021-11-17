Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $255.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $962.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

