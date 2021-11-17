Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $243.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.