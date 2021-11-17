Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 188 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Dover by 19.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $177.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

