Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

