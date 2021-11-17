Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.