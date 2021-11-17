Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young Sells 3,700 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MASI opened at $298.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.32. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $303.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

