Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $133.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 950.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. 243,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.