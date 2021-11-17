Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

NYSE MA opened at $369.56 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.