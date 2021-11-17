MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $560.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.