Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

MTTR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

