Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
MTTR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.