Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $518,852.01

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $518,852.01 and approximately $20.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,844.07 or 0.97687918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00330329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.17 or 0.00526533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00179304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.