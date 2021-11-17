Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JMACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 17th

Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JMACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxpro Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JMACU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

