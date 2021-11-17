Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $905,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

