Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,861 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $302.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

