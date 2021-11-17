Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,402 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 256,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

