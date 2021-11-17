Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

