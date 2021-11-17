McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $224.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

