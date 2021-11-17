Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

