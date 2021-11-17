MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

MDWD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49. MediWound has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

