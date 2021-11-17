MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,574. MediWound has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

