MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,094.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 78% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $11,094.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

