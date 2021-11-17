MeiraGTx Holdings plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MeiraGTx in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

MGTX opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $889.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 2.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MeiraGTx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

