Melon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

