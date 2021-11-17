Membership Collective Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,518 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,530% compared to the typical volume of 33 put options.

MCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

MCG opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

