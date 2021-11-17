MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,895 shares of company stock worth $29,006,134. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

