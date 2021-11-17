MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

