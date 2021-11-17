MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 877.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 685,975 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 135.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,459 shares of company stock worth $665,309. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LC opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

