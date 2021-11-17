MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

