MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 244,005 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 38.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 260,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 84.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

