MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

