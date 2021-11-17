Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 89,351 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 106,370.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,351 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

