Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 103,528.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

