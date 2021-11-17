Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $817,000 Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 979,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 2U were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

