Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $863,000 Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 105,895.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cannae were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

