Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 13,325 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 111,041.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 130,850 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,210,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 572,647 shares of company stock worth $37,624,595. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.