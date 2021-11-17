Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 9,349 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 186,980.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 162,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

