Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 101,544.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.