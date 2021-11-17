MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
MGE Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95.
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
