MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.