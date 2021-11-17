MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.37 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 246,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.