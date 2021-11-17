MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $966,429. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGP Ingredients stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

