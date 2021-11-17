Michael Hexner Purchases 20,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Hexner acquired 34,504 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $65,557.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 800,605 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

