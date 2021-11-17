Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $339.70

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $339.70 and last traded at $339.41, with a volume of 2287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $336.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

