Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4,244.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kemper worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

