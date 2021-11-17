Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,358 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Hess Midstream worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of HESM opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $837.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

